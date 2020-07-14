Business Focus: McCabe Bathrooms offer expert quality at competitive price

When it comes to bathroom fitting and renovations, expert design and quality is essential. And at McCabe Bathrooms it;s guaranteed at incredibly competitive prices.

With over a decade of experience, McCabe bathrooms specialise in all aspects of tile and pvc bathrooms, plumbed, fitted and finished by a team of fully qualified tradesmen.

From bathroom furniture replacements to full designs, the locally-based firm is the one-stop-shop for all of your needs. They provide invaluable advice on the latest designs and can create a bespoke bathroom to suit your unique tastes and requirements.

McCabe Bathrooms source materials from the best quality suppliers and provide a wide collection of modern, contemporary, and traditional style bathroom suites.

While adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, disruption is also kept to an absolute minimum during the build; bathrooms are usually completed within two to three days, whereas bath to shower conversions – priced at just £1,400 – are completed within a day.

For a free and competitive quote call 077 2516 3434.